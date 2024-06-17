Angelina Jolie And Her Daughter Vivienne Look Terrific In Matching Teal Ensembles On The Red Carpet

Angelina Jolie And Vivienne Look Terrific In Matching Teal Ensembles

It looks like Hollywood star Angelina Jolie's latest partner in the act of making fashion statements is none other than her daughter Vivienne. The mother and daughter duo have been spotted all over Hollywood recently for the promotion of their musical The Outsiders. Their latest outing was at the Tony Awards 2024, where the star and her celebrity child decided to match in the same colour palette as they walked the red carpet together. Angelina wore a draped green gown which featured a wide neckline, long sleeves and a full length with pleats over the length at various sections, from the bodice to the voluminous skirt. Accessories were minimal with only a hand of bracelets and rings. Visible was also Angelina's coordinate tattoo on her arm and a new swallow tattoo on her chest. Her blonde hair was worn down sleekly and paired with neutral-hued makeup set with glossy coral lips.

Photo Credit: AFP

Beside her, Vivienne chose a similar shade as her famous mum but in a completely different silhouette. The teenager wore a white long sleeve collared shirt which was paired with a green bow tie, waistcoat and baggy trousers in the same shade. Finishing the outfit were Converse sneakers on her feet. Keeping her skin radiant and natural, she too wore her down like her mother.

Photo Credit: AFP

Like mother, like daughter took new meaning on this red carpet when Angeline Jolie and Vivienne Jolie strutted on it.

