Angelina Jolie's New Finger Tattoo Is Finally Revealed And No, It's Not About Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie's new tattoo is revealed

Angelina Jolie is no stranger to the world of permanent ink. The Hollywood superstar is believed to have not one or two, but over a dozen pieces which have been tattooed over her body. Her tattoo collection includes a Bengal tiger over her lower back and co-ordinates of her children's birth locations over her arm, with multiple scripts and many more symbols. Now, it's Angelina Jolie's newest ink that has made waves over the Internet. New York-based tattoo artist Mr. K is responsible for Angelina's latest tattoo, which was revealed after a bit of hubbub. He posted a photo of the new artwork, which was located on the inner portion of both Angelina's middle fingers. Seen in the picture is the design of two narrow daggers in a geometric aesthetic. While it was a much-awaited reveal, it also came with an apology from the artist. In his caption, he wrote, "First of all, I feel sorry with all the bad speculations and sincerely apologize to @angelinajolie for the stress that might caused her. This tattoo represents two daggers in geometric & abstract way / nothing related to religion or cross #angelinajolie #mrktattoo".

(Also Read: The Most Striking Part Of Gigi Hadid's Beach Look In A Printed Bikini Is Her Brand New Dragon Tattoo)

Angelina's tattoo reveal came a few days after Mr. K first posted about inking the actress. He had posted a photo on Instagram showcasing a similar palm-up photo of the star with her finger tattoos then blurred-out. In his previous caption, he wrote, "@angelinajolie Still can't believe that I actually grabbed her hand and tattooed her . Guess what she got on her palm? #angelinajolie#mrktattoo".

Mr. K's initial excitement at having tattooed Angelina was short-lived however, as speculation was rife that the star's new ink was reportedly based on her ex-husband actor Brad Pitt. Shortly after, the artist himself commented on his first picture to issue a clarification that said, "It's NOTHING related with Brad Pitt." Looks like that put an end to the speculation, once and for all.

We're certain that Angelina Jolie's new dagger tattoo will be inspiration for those looking at their next set of minimally aesthetic ink.

(Also Read: We Cannot Stop Talking About Janhvi Kapoor's Adorable Tattoo In Sridevi's Handwriting)