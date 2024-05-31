Angelina Jolie And Her Daughter Vivienne Are All Suited Up Like The Coolest Mother-Daughter In Town

Angelina And Vivienne Are Suited Up Like The Coolest Mom-Daughter In Town

Angelina Jolie has always been known as one of Hollywood's cool girls. That's true when she covers magazines or steps in front of the camera. It's that very effortlessly cool trait of hers that has been passed down to her offspring. Now, her 15-year-old daughter Vivienne is set to follow in her famous mother's footsteps. Angelina is producing the Broadway musical The Outsiders, which her teenage daughter is working with her on. For the Los Angeles opening of the show Reefer Madness, which actress Kristen Bell also made an appearance at, the mother and daughter suited up very stylishly on the red carpet.

Photo Credit: AFP

Angelina wore a black pantsuit of an oversized blazer and slim fitted trousers with a flared hem. Always upping the chic factor, she paired it with a white round neck t-shirt which had the pattern of a tie at the neckline. Her broad black sunglasses streamlined the outfit and contrasted her straight blonde hair which she wore down.

Photo Credit: AFP

Vivienne picked a deconstructed version of a pantsuit, minus a jacket. She wore a pastel blue long sleeve collared shirt with a black waist coat and baggy black trousers. Completing it were Converse sneakers, taking cool girl inspiration from her mum. Age-appropriate as ever, the teenager sported a natural appearance with her straight brown locks worn down, like her mum.

We can't wait to see what's more for this mother and daughter's style files.

