20 Years Later, Sydney Sweeney Stylishly Revived Angelina Jolie's White Gown From The 2004 Oscars

20 Years Later, Sydney Sweeney Revived Angelina Jolie's 2004 Oscars Gown

The 96th Academy Awards have come, gone and conquered; not only in the cinematic sphere though. An occasion as massive as the Oscars raises the style bar higher, with celebrities going above and beyond to make an impact with their red carpet presence. Sydney Sweeney certainly did that with her outfit at the Vanity Fair 2024 Oscars after party. While the actress has always made headlines with her clothing choices, this one was different because she dipped into the archives and paid tribute to an icon.

(Also Read: Sydney Sweeney's Razor Sharp Eyeliner With A Wine Lip Elevates A Signature Makeup Classic)

Sydney Sweeney wore an elegant ivory ensemble by Marc Bouwer for the event. Her flowing dress featured a halter neckline that led to a plunged detail which hit her waist. Nipped at the waist, it fitted her form gracefully, leading to a flared train. There was a tied accent at the nape and the dress was carried with a matching stole placed at the crook of her elbows. Sydney paired it with layered necklaces and frosty toned neutral makeup with her blonde locks in a short bob.

This isn't any ordinary dress on Miss Sweeney though. The Marc Bouwer number was first worn by the beautiful Angelina Jolie back in 2004 for the Oscars, no less. Picking up the very same dress on its 20th anniversary and replicating its original styling right down to the layered necklaces was no mean feat. For the 2004 Academy Awards, Angelina Jolie looked perfectly divine in the dress, with the minor difference being her brunette tresses were slicked back in a rolled updo.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@marcbouwer

Now that's how you pay homage most fashionably.

(Also Read: Sydney Sweeney In ₹ 4 Lakh Sequin Miu Miu Micro Shorts Embarks On This Fashion Trend Before Anyone Else)