Sydney Sweeney's Razor Sharp Eyeliner With A Wine Lip Elevates A Signature Makeup Classic

Sydney Sweeney's Razor Sharp Eyeliner, Wine Lip Elevates A Makeup Classic

Sydney Sweeney may have been thrust into the spotlight for her fashion prowess but that doesn't mean to say she lacks the skills to make her makeup take centrestage. In fact, her recent appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon proved that Sydney can easily turn heads with her makeup choices, that's if she really wants to. In her latest appearance, the Anyone But You actress is seen showcasing a stellar makeup look that's a refined play on the classics. While her black flick of eyeliner was razor sharp as ever, her mascara was perfectly fluttery and cheeks had a dainty flush of colour, her crimson lip was replaced with a deep wine shade and voluminous waves were swapped for a tousled updo hairstyle with loose strands framing her face. It was paired with her black and white Balmain dress, which couldn't hold a candle to her spectacular beauty choices.

(Also Read: Sydney Sweeney Didn't Need Much To Turn Heads At The 2024 PCAs, A Red Monot Gown Did Just Fine)

Sydney recently attended the People's Choice Awards 2024 where she revisited another makeup classic. With a firetruck red dress, she opted for a set of black smokey eyes that were winged out at the ends. Her brows were brushed out, cheeks bronzed and lips set with a matte finished nude lip colour. With her hair parted down the middle, Sydney's ombre toned blonde locks were styled in large curls that were tucked behind her shoulders.

Sydney Sweeney is turning out to be the makeup icon that we need.

(Also Read: It's A Web Of An Oscar De La Renta Gown And Sydney Sweeney Is Happily Caught In It)