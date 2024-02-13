It's A Web Of An Oscar De La Renta Gown And Sydney Sweeney Is Happily Caught In It

Sydney Sweeney leaps over the edge to get this cobweb dress on point

Sydney Sweeney's fashion wardrobe is dominated by a wide range of versatile fits. At the premiere of her film Madame Web in Los Angeles, the actress continued her glamorous streak with a sultry twist. She stepped out in a strapless gown that came in a dominant shade of black and a touch of nude hue. The sequined black fabric on the torso was weaved into exquisite web-like patterns with a nude colour scheme underneath. The structured bodice and plunging neckline contributed to the risk elements. Just below her hips, black frilly tassels swirling in layers added depth and dimension to her OOTD. Sydney's nude-glam makeup comprised contoured-blushed cheeks, glossy peach lips, winged eyeliner, and mascara-coated lashes. Silver rings created a dazzling effect. Her loose and wavy open hairdo enhanced the diva's allure.

Last year on Christmas Eve, Sydney Sweeney made sure to change her colour mood board to festive red. Resting her faith in a stunning red silk Vivienne Westwood mini dress, she ate and left no crumbs behind. The strapless silhouette featured a plunging sweetheart neckline and corseted bodice. The swirly pleats on the ruched skirt wrapped around her waist, paving the way for her curves to stand out. Staying true to her neutral beauty game, Sydney went for a matte finish with rosy-contoured cheeks, glossy lips, and a classic retro-themed winged eyeliner. Her blonde curls were left open in waves.

Need some glitzy inspiration? Sydney Sweeney is here to help. At the premiere of Anyone But You's the blonde beauty strutted down the red carpet in a custom-made Miu Miu shimmery noodle-strap gown. Ample rhinestones and sequins running along her ensemble reminded us of a gleaming starry night sky. Oval paillette adornments and glistening tear-drop-shaped crystals on the silver-beige gown added oomph to the look. The black belt strapped on her waist was the X-factor. A beige bodysuit peeked from underneath the ornately designed floor-grazing number. Sydney's OOTN came to a full circle with black pearl diamond danglers, a nude makeover, and a top-tied hair bun.

