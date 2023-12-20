Sydney Sweeney In A Denim Bralette And Skirt Makes The Fashion Favourite Look Fabulous

Sydney Sweeney is a style moment. Etched with feminine and empowering elements, Sydney's style sensibilities have always served as inspiration. From her soft-girl era to her bold aesthetic, her fashion game has been satisfying enough to truly put us in Euphoria. After strutting on the red carpet in a bold number, the actress is now making us do a double take with her cover girl look. Sydney Sweeney recently appeared on the cover of Glamour UK and of course, it was a stylish affair. Denim silhouettes have never looked so plush yet hot until Sydney decided to give her striking spin to them. For the look, she pulled off an all-denim style that consisted of a plunging bralette paired with a uniquely structured denim skirt. What really added an extra edge to the look was the denim jacket that was layered in the chicest way. Her poker-straight blonde tresses and her nude makeup look perfectly sealed the deal.

It is safe to say that Sydney Sweeney is currently fashion's favourite muse and undoubtedly, she is proving it right. Recently, for the Sydney premiere of Anyone But You, the actress got her best fashion game forward on the red carpet. She indeed created a maximal effect with her minimal glam. She gave sheer dresses her nod of approval in a beautiful Givenchy ensemble. The chiffon gown came with a stunning plunging neckline and was paired with a bikini top underneath which was bold enough to amp up the oomph element.

Sydney Sweeney's fashion game is only getting stronger.