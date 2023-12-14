Sydney Sweeney In A Custom Balmain Rosette Dress Lends Holiday Style That's Red Carpet Worthy

Sydney's Chic Balmain Dress Lends Holiday Style That's Red Carpet Worthy

Some celebrities need a whole lot to make a style statement. They rely on drastic cutouts or heavy embellishment to catch the eye of tastemakers and make their way into the headlines. But then there are others who can turn heads all the way around with barely any effort at all. Sydney Sweeney falls in the latter category. Much ado has been made about her upcoming holiday film release Anyone But You, in which she stars beside Glen Powell. The actress has chosen to sartorially make the most of her current movie promotions, the latest being at The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. We'll go into detail about what Miss Sweeney wore but before we do, you might need a moment to take a look and pick up your jaw from the ground.

For the TV show appearance, Sydney wore a custom made Balmain mini dress in the most on-theme shade for the month of December. The dress featured a corset-style cupped bodice with an angular structured neckline and cap sleeves. The wrap-style clutched her curves perfectly and showcased a rosette and trailing sash at the waist, all in a firetruck shade of red. Because no amount of crimson is a crime, her look was paired with a mini purse and pointed pumps in the same shade.

Sydney's classic blonde hair featured dark roots and was styled in large waves that were styled over her shoulders. While her makeup look was dewy and highlighted with tints of colour, her red lip was the star of this show.

Sydney Sweeney couldn't have picked a more holiday chic look to step out in style.