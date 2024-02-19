Sydney Sweeney Didn't Need Much To Turn Heads At The 2024 PCAs, A Red Monot Gown Did Just Fine

Sydney's Red Monot Gown Will Do Just Fine To Turn Heads At The 2024 PCAs

Making a style statement on the red carpet may not be as easy as it looks. Celebrities often go to wild extents; donning gowns with kinetic qualities and mind-bending optical illusions, to make an impact. Only a few can choose an effortlessly chic look and still manage to have every eye in the room on them. Count Sydney Sweeney amongst them. The Anyone But You actress attended the People's Choice Awards 2024 on Sunday night with her movie co-star Glen Powell beside her. While their on-screen chemistry was all the buzz during the release of the movie, at this event, it was her red carpet ensemble that did that.

Photo Credit: AFP

Sydney Sweeney wore a custom created Monot gown in a rich crimson shade for the awards function. The narrow straps led to a plunging neckline, followed by a wired bustier. The monochrome number continued hugging her curves in a form-fitting silhouette until the ankle, where it showcased a slit at the back of the length. Paired with her gown were satin strap heels and finger rings with earrings as her only accessories, because really a look like that needed nothing else.

Photo Credit: AFP

Sydney wore her ombre toned blonde locks parted down the centre and cascading down her back in large waves. Her smokey eyes were the perfect pairing with the ravishing red gown, which she completed with bronzed cheeks and a nude lip.

It's evident that Sydney Sweeney has a soft corner for a little red dress and we're certainly not complaining about that.

