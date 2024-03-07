Sydney Sweeney In Rs 4 Lakh Sequin Miu Miu Micro Shorts Embarks On This Fashion Trend Before Anyone Else

Sydney In Rs 4 Lakh Shorts Embarks On This Trend Before Anyone Else

Sydney Sweeney works tirelessly to stay put on the trend charts. From strutting in rosette-studded gowns to jumping on the coquette look, here's a girl who knows how to keep the trend meter running smoothly. Her latest appearance wasn't any different as Sydney, once again, hopped onto a fashion trend that's set to be the next hottest thing. The actress attended the Miu Miu presentation at Paris Fashion Week Fall Winter 2024 in a look that was definitely the most striking one in the room. Sydney chose a pair of silver sequin micro shorts by Miu Miu over a pair of black sheer tights. The blingy designer bottoms retail for $5,800, which is approximately Rs 4,80,000. They were teamed with a black crop top having white trimming and layered with a matching oversized blazer which enveloped her length. Accessories came from a chunky pair of black heels with a handbag and oval sunglasses. Sydney's blonde locks were parted down the centre and worn in a messy lob. Completing it was a spring-ready rosy makeup look with defined eyes and glossy lips.

However Sydney isn't the only celebrity to sport micro shorts at Paris Fashion Week. Blackpink's Lisa attended the Louis Vuitton presentation in a similar style, which is proof that it isn't just a one-off bold sartorial move but a full-fledged trend in the making. Lisa wore a long-line jacket with floral motifs and a Mandarin collar, which layered the length of her silhouette. Beneath, she wore a crop top and black micro shorts with sheer tights underneath. Completing the outfit was a Louis Vuitton clutch in her hand.

Micro shorts are a trend in the making - you heard it here first.

