Rakul Preet Singh's Falguni Shane Peacock Glitter Jacket And Gucci Bag Is A Spunky Take On Red Carpet Style

Rakul Took An Edgy Route In A Shimmery Jacket And Shorts At This Event

Rakul Preet Singh has been on the fashion radar recently for her bridal wear and gorgeous pre-wedding attire. Even before that, the actress had always been on our screens for her impeccable wardrobe choices at red carpet events and movie promotions. The diva continued to amaze her fans in a Falguni Shane Peacock ensemble that included a shimmery jacket and flared shorts when she attended the Gucci Ancora launch event in Mumbai. Rakul wore a full-sleeved zipper jacket in black with shimmery sequins that sparkled brighter than the stars. She teamed it with a white shirt beneath. The actress wore a pair of black flared shorts to complete her chic style. For accessories, Rakul wore a pair of dangling earrings, carried a Gucci sling bag, and opted for black heels. Messily tying her tresses, Rakul's minimally glam makeup included shimmery eyelids, kohled eyes and a nude lip colour.

Rakul Preet Singh's bold and daring choices have surprised us in the past as well. The actress donned a gorgeous strapless midi dress from designer label Falguni Shane Peacock. The tube dress featured a shimmery black bustline, a fitted sheer bodice and gold lines in abstract prints on the base of black with sheer panels. The A-line silhouette showcased glitz, glitter and glamour. She carried a black sling back, wore strap black heels and accessorised the look with gold earrings.

Rakul Preet Singh loves the shimmer and glitter as much as we do. She donned a strapless outfit from Gaurav Gupta's label that featured a sweetheart neckline, a structured bodice with cutout details at the side, and an asymmetric hemline with a daring front slit. The diva picked a pair of silver hoop earrings as the only accessory. For makeup, she opted for a nude glam with silver eyelids and brownish lip gloss.

Rakul Preet Singh's fans love her bold wardrobe experiments.

