Newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani Have Already Got The Couple Fashion Memo As They Twin In Chic Black

Rakul And Jackky Have Already Got The Couple Style Memo In Chic Black

Rakul Preet Singh's dreamy wedding was a celebration of her personal style and we now know that the actress has a penchant for all things minimal. After getting married to Jackky Bhagnani in an intimate wedding, the couple continued their chic style streak in the most stunning way. The duo was spotted at the success party of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and their couple style stole the show. While pastels might be all the hype, the magic of black remains timeless. The couple turned to chic black silhouettes to make a striking statement. Rakul opted for a chic black co-ord set that consisted of a crop top, flared pants and a cropped cutout blazer. Her minimal glam and pink chooda were the only additions to her look. To complement his wife, Jackky too opted for an all-black look as he looked his dapper self in a blazer and flared pants. The newest married couple of B-town is already setting style goals.

With an elaborate celebrity guest list, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding in Goa was nothing short of dreamy. Etched with modern elements and feminine details, Rakul Preet Singh's outfits have been a lesson in nailing bridal fashion. Recently, the actress posted an array of pictures from her haldi ceremony that radiated nothing but sheer joy. For her haldi look, she gave colours and trendy elements her nod of approval in a beautiful Papa Don't Preach lehenga. A stunning embroidered blouse was paired with a flared lehenga skirt that came with contrasting work. Her minimal makeup and open tresses were perfect to complete her look.

