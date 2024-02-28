Rakul Preet Singh Was A Beautiful Bohemian Bride In A Papa Don't Preach Lehenga For Her Haldi Ceremony

Rakul Took The Bohemian Route In A Papa Dont Preach Lehenga For Haldi

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's dreamy wedding has made everybody fall in love with their magical day. Be it their pastel outfits during the wedding ceremony, or Rakul's chikankari lehenga that she wore for the Anand Karaj ceremony, we are spellbound by each of the bridal looks. We now have a whole new series of pictures to be amazed by. The actress shared their haldi pictures and we are in awe of their stellar looks. Rakul wore a vibrant embellished lehenga from Papa Don't Preach and looked like a trendy bride. The strap bralette came with a plunging neckline and featured delicate beadwork and floral embellishment in shades of lilac, blue, pink, yellow, and green. The diva teamed it with a gorgeous flared lehenga skirt which also had similar work. Rakul tied her tresses in a half pony and wore minimal nude makeup. For accessories, she wore a pair of white crochet earrings and added a bohemian touch to her look. Jackky, on the other hand, kept it simple and minimalist in a pastel green kurta and a pair of ivory pajama bottoms.

For their mehendi ceremony, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani wore vibrant matching outfits in a bright red colour palette. Jackky wore a fuchsia pink kurta with matching pajama pants. Rakul wore a bright red lehenga set from the designer label Arpita Mehta. The outfit came with a blouse that showcased a plunging neckline, and floral embroidery with shimmery sequins. It also had a cape above it with mirror work at the shoulder line and that featured a long trail to follow. She teamed it with a lehenga skirt in a similar work and pattern. Tying her tresses in a neat braid, Rakul's accessories included a pair of heavy chandbaali earrings and a maang tikka.

We are totally in love with Rakul Preet Singh's wedding style.