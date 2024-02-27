Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani Were Dressed In Sunset Hues By This Designer Couple For Their Mehendi Ceremony

Rakul And Jackky Were Dressed By This Designer Couple For Their Mehendi

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding has been all about magical ensembles. After their pastel-themed marriage, Rakul has now offered glimpses of her colourful mehendi ceremony. For the occasion, the bride played muse to designer Arpita Mehta, picking a bright orange and red fusion lehenga set. While the plunging neckline blouse came with detailed floral embroidery in sequin accents, the high-waist skirt displayed similar designs in structured pleats and an intricate hem-embellishment. A pearl-drop adorned mirrorwork cape fixated on her shoulders cascaded down the length into a floor-sweeping train, delivering a regal effect. Pearly jhumkas and a white maang tika elevated her charm. The groom chose a Kunal Rawal-crafted red embroidered kurta and straight pants. A crimson and gold-hued collared jacket, bearing similar embroidery rounded off his suave avatar. Red tinted sunglasses suited the vivid aesthetics. It's a stylish coincidence that the newlyweds were dressed by this husband and wife duo for their mehendi ceremony in gorgeous sunset hues that matched the Goan skies. Both fashion designers in their respective fields, Arpita Mehta and Kunal Rawal are popular designers to the Bollywood stars and have been married to each other since 2022.

For their cocktail ceremony, Rakul Preet Singh leaned on the “most magical outfit” by Falguni Shane Peacock which was a sequin-embellished ivory-pink lehenga. The cropped blouse featuring see-through details came with silver floral embroidery on the front and the sleeves, coupled with beaded tassels at the hem. As if the dazzle was not enough, she paired the attire with a heavily embroidered skirt in similar silver accents and intricate beadwork. A matching cape-like dupatta served an extra dose of bling. Jackky Bhagnani chose a Shantanu and Nikhil-crafted navy-blue velvet tuxedo jacket in stunning gold embroidery and crystal emblazonment. A white cross-over shirt with blue pants embodied “the spirit of modern royalty.”

Making a case in ivory and gold, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani displayed their traditional prowess in Tarun Tahiliani creations for their Anand Karaj ceremony. Rakul's puff-sleeved blouse had a distinct shimmer thanks to the heavy embroidery and pearl embellishments at the hem. Crafted with floral motifs and delicate thread-mirror work, the lehenga skirt elevated Rakul's royal allure. A matching pearl-encrusted veil rounded off her ethereal bridal avatar. Jackky Bhagnani put on an embroidered sherwani with zari work in floral patterns and delivered the final touches of elegance through his ivory turban.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's pre-wedding festivities were as grand as their D-day.

