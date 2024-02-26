Rakul Preet Singh's Tarun Tahiliani Lehenga Has Mirror Work Along With A Silk Tissue Georgette Veil

Rakul Preet's Mirror Work Lehenga Came With A Silk Tissue Georgette Veil

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani got married in a fairytale wedding in Goa on February 21, 2024. While it has been almost a week since the two became Mr. and Mrs. Bhagnani, we still can't get over their oh-so-dreamy looks. For her big day, Rakul rested her faith in the craftsmanship of Tarun Tahiliani and the designer spread his pastel charm. But for the Anand Karaj ceremony, the couple twinned in ivory ensembles. The designer has now shared a behind-the-scenes video of Rakul trying out her Anand Karaj outfit for the first time. She wore an ivory-hued chikankari lehenga set that was adorned with celestial mirror work and gold-toned borders. Rakul teamed it with a matching blouse that ditched embroidery and went with embellishment. With a plunging V-neckline, the blouse featured puffy short sleeves. The border of the blouse carried pearl and gold tassels. She covered her head with a silk tissue georgette veil. The final touch was a multi-layered gold and kundan jewellery set including matching earrings and maang tikka. Rakul's soft pink glam matched her bridal choodas. In Tarun Tahilian's caption gave a behind-the-scenes peek at the outfit, saying, "In reverence to tradition and cultural opulence, Rakul's day wedding attire was meticulously crafted by Tarun Tahiliani. A resplendent chikankari lehenga, adorned with celestial mirror work, draped her in soft ivory and gold tones. Paired harmoniously with an embellished blouse boasting exaggerated sleeves, and a silk tissue georgette veil delicately scalloped, the ensemble epitomized timeless elegance with a nod to heritage."

For the Sindhi wedding, Rakul Preet Singh slipped into a delicate-looking blush pink lehenga set. The outfit, which took more than a couple of thousand hours, featured a flowy lehenga, a full-sleeved blouse and a gorgeous dupatta. The lehenga came loaded with embroidered floral motifs and fine threadwork was paired with subtle sequin and pearls to add that bridal gleam. The matching blouse came with tulle sleeves that highlighted pearl embellishment in a linear formation. Rakul Preet Singh carried her sheer dupatta like a veil that also included floral embroidery. It all fell in place with her matching bridal chooras and bridal kaleeras.

For her cocktail ceremony, Rakul Preet Singh went with Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga. The three-piece set was heavily embellished with sequin work. Of course, the designer duo added their signature tassel work on the borders of the blouse and on the lehenga. The full-sleeved blouse with a mock neckline seemed to bejewelled Rakul in all its glory. The sheer dupatta was attached to her blouse, forming a magnificent trail to her look.

Rakul Preet Singh's wedding outfits were nothing less than a work of art.

