Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani's Ivory And Gold Anand Karaj Ceremony Looks Make The Cover Of Brides Today

Rakul-Jackky Look Regal In Ivory Tarun Tahiliani Attires For Covershoot

After a gorgeous Goa wedding, newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are now featured on the cover of Brides Today. Their elaborate ivory and gold bridal attires by designer Tarun Tahiliani, were worn for the Anand Karaj ceremony. The stars walked straight out of a blissful ethnic dream as they wear matching outfits for the ceremony. While Rakul wore an ivory lehenga, Jackky picked an embroidered sherwani in ivory with gold zari work and an ivory turban to match it. As the magazine shared their exclusive images on Instagram, they captioned it, "Rakul Preet Singh, the epitome of grace and charm, emerges as the quintessential modern bride, captivating hearts with her radiant aura and impeccable style. Decked in a resplendent ivory Tarun Tahiliani lehenga, she embarked on her journey to forever alongside Jackky Bhagnani in the picturesque setting of Goa. With every detail meticulously curated, her bridal avatar resonates with the aspirations of young brides seeking elegance and sophistication. Rakul's wedding mood board stands as a testament to the fusion of tradition and modernity, embodying the essence of romance in every stitch and sparkle." The post received love from the couple's fans and well-wishers.

For the Anand Karaj ceremony, Rakul Preet Singh donned an ivory custom-made Tarun Tahilianilehenga which was a perfect blend of culture, tradition, and sophistication. The elaborate lehenga set included a puff-sleeved blouse with embroidery at the sleeves, a closed neckline, a lot of shimmer, and delicate pearl embellishments at the hemline that sparked the look. It was teamed with a stunning lehenga which featured delicate craftsmanship and threadwork along with floral motifs and mirrorwork. The lehenga also had a matching heavy work dupatta in ivory which the actress carried like a pallu. Rakul also wore a sheer dupatta on her head as a veil which had a train behind as she completed the bridal style. Rakul's accessories included a heavy choker necklace, a maang tikka, a golden kaleera with a bridal pink chooda, and a pair of traditional dangling earrings. Rakul's minimal makeup look included a dash of kohl in the eyes, curled-up eyelashes, well structured contours and a brown lip colour.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's cover shoot images are undoubtedly exceptional.

