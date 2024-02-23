Rakul Preet Singh's Hand-Embroidered Pastel Bridal Tarun Tahiliani Lehenga Was Made By Master Artisans Over Thousands Of Hours

Rakul's Tarun Tahiliani Lehenga Was Made By In Over Thousands Of Hours

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Baghnani tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Goa and their fans are totally amazed by their pictures from their magical day. Not only are we positively surprised with their choice of colour scheme but also with how well their wedding outfits have been co-ordinated. Both, Jackky and Rakul Preet's outfits were crafted by designer Tarun Tahiliani. Rakul's dreamy lehenga consisted of a full-sleeved blouse in blush pink with embroidered floral motifs and fine threadwork and a gorgeous lehenga bottom with matching work. She carried the sheer dupatta like a veil In the recent post shared by the designer, it was discovered that the exquisite lehenga of Rakul was hand-embroidered and took over a thousand arts to be crafted by the craftsmen. The post read, "Intricately hand-embroidered and bedecked with three-dimensional floral motifs in captivating ivory and blush hues. Crafted over a couple of thousand hours by our master artistans, the ensemble brought to life TT Bride @rakulpreet's inherent spirit and charm. #TTBrides #Rakulpreet #Craftsmanship #TarunTahiliani"

Also Read: Newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani Ace Effortlessly Chic Post-Wedding Style In Breezy Prints

While the bride's lehenga showcased magnificent craftsmanship to perfection, the groom's traditional outfit was an ode to legacy and craftsmanship. The designer took inspiration from Kashmir's beauty, culture and artistry to make Jackky's sherwani for the big day. Kashmir's iconic chinar leaf pattern was the central idea behind the groom's attire. The ivory sherwani was teamed with an ivory churidar and Jackky carried a matching stole with intricate motifs and embroidery. He wore a pastel turban to go with the look.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar In An Embroidered White Lehenga Is A Stunningly Stylish Wedding Guest For Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani's Wedding

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's bridal outfits were breathtaking and a work of art.

Also Read: Ananya Panday Shone Brightly At Rakul Preet And Jackky Bhagnani's Goa Wedding In A Gold Sequin Arpita Mehta Saree