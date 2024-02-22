Ananya Panday Shone Brightly At Rakul Preet And Jackky Bhagnani's Goa Wedding In A Gold Sequin Arpita Mehta Saree

Ananya Shone Brightly At Rakul-Jackky'sWedding In A Gold Sequin Saree

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani had an intimate wedding ceremony with close friends and family present in Goa. The bride and the groom's pastel outfits from Tarun Tahiliani matched the plush décor and the pastel colour scheme of the venue. It was indeed a magical day, even for the guests who witnessed it. One of the guests was Ananya Panday who made the most of the golden hour as she clicked herself with the lush green palm trees in the background. The diva draped a sheer saree in gold from designer Arpita Mehta. The drape featured shimmery sequinned details and gold patti borders. What added a dramatic edge to Ananya's monochromatic attire were the layered ruffles at the hemline. The actress teamed the saree with a strap sequinned blouse in gold. A pair of dangling earrings and a delicate bracelet were the only accessories that Ananya opted for. Her minimal dewy makeup complemented the sassy look to perfection.

Rakul and Jackky's wedding had a few Bollywood celebrities present too. Click on the link below for the looks of the couple and their guests at the wedding and festivities.

Ananya Panday's gorgeous sarees exude charm and elegance every time. The actress donned a floral saree in red from clothing brand Dohri India. The easy-breezy drape had floral prints in tones of pink over the base of red. It featured a thin black border throughout. Ananya picked a strap blouse that matched the saree to go with the look. Her tresses were tied in a messy bun, and she wore a minimal rosy glow. She opted for kohl-laden smokey eyes, well-structured contours, and brown lip colour for makeup. She wore a pair of stud earrings and a little bindi to complete the ethnic look.

Yet another time Ananya Panday dazzled in a shimmery drape was when she donned a blush pink Arpita Mehtasaree. The shimmery, pre-drape saree came with multiple sequins that sparkled brighter than the stars. The saree had neat pleats at the front and a gorgeous fall. Ananya wore a strapless tube blouse in the same colour palette and pattern to go with the look. She completed the look with a dewy glam.

Ananya Panday is a Gen Z fashionista with a gorgeous ethnic wardrobe.

