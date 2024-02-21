Rakul Preet Singh Is A Dreamy Spring Bride In A Pastel Floral Lehenga To Marry Jackky Bhagnani In Goa Wedding

Congratulations are in order for Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani as they have tied the knot in Goa. In an intimate gathering amidst an aesthetically pleasing backdrop, the couple has begun their new journey of life. 2024 already feels like the year of weddings. From Ira Khan's to now Rakul Preet Singh's, celebrities are setting bridal trends and it's only February. While we gush at the refreshing realness of the couple's beautiful celebration, we can't help but witness the high-on-style vibe. The actress made for the most beautiful bride in a gorgeous pastel lehenga. Looking back at her pre-wedding style, we are not surprised that the actress picked this beautiful hue from the palette. The intricate floral details added all colourful elements to her bridal style. She looked graceful in an embroidered traditional pick. The blush pink base went fabulously well with the contrasting floral work. She went for heavy-duty polki jewellery to complete her bridal attire. For makeup, she joined the minimal bride bandwagon with a dewy base and tinted pink lips. Well, the actress is setting the trend right for Spring brides.

Rakul Preet Singh's timeless glamour is often complemented by stunning silhouettes. Her bride-to-be style has been nothing short of refreshing. Previously for one of the pre-wedding festivities, Rakul gave bridal fashion a refreshing spin in a beautiful green embellished number from the shelves of designer Seema Gujral. She paired the plunging neckline flared kurta with matching sharara bottoms and a semi-sheer dupatta to complete her look. Her gold and emerald choker was the best addition that her style needed.

