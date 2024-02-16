Before Her Wedding With Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh Is Pure Ethnic Bliss In An Embellished Green Sharara Set

Rakul Preet Is Pure Ethnic Bliss In An Embellished Green Sharara Set

Rakul Preet Singh is making headlines back-to-back with her impeccable fashion and enthralling ethnic choices. Just before the wedding with Jackky Bhagnani, the actress is making the most exquisite wardrobe choices, and we have no complaints at all. The diva jazzed up in a shimmery outfit in bright green from the designer label Seema Gujral. Thesharara set included a sleeveless top with a deep, plunging neckline, delicate mirror embellishments, and a lace border teamed with sharara bottoms in the same colour palette and pattern. She carried a sheer dupatta with delicate sequinned details. Rakul's accessories included a stone-laden choker necklace in green and gold and a kada. The diva left her tresses loose in natural waves and opted for minimal radiant makeup. Kohl-laden eyes, ample mascara, well-structured contours, and a nude lip tint were the perfect add-ons to her look.

We are absolutely in awe of Rakul Preet Singh's ethnic choices. The actress wears it all with grace and poise, whether in gorgeous sarees or elaborate lehengas. Just recently, Rakul picked a blush pink pastel lehengafrom the designer label Monika Nidhi. The outfit included an embroidered sleeveless blouse with delicate work in pastel tones of yellow, peach and pink. The flared net lehenga skirt in pastel pink had shimmery details. Rakul carried a net dupatta with the look. Her hair was tied in a sleek bun as Rakul opted for rosy glam makeup with neat eyeliner, shimmery eyelids, and pink-tone lip colour. For accessories, she wore a pair of statement earrings, delicate bangles and a statement ring.

Rakul Preet Singh graced our Instagram feed in a gorgeous sheer drape from designer label Tarun Tahiliani. The grey-toned embellished drape with delicate beaded pearls and gold work. Rakul wore a full-sleeved grey blouse with the saree which also featured pearls. Rakul tied her hair in a stylish updo and wore a pair of chic earrings with the look. Her minimally glam makeup went well with her attire.

Which is your favourite outfit from Rakul Preet Singh's ethnic closet?

