Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani's Fabulously Fashionable Couple Style Gets A Fresh Spin In Pastel Ethnic Outfits

Rakul And Jackky's Couple Style Gets A Fresh Spin In Pastel Ethnic Looks

Rakul Preet Singh's style sensibilities often come with head-turning capabilities and the right fashion elements. From her elegant red carpet style to classic silk drapes, Rakul's wardrobe is a mix of all. As she gears up to be the most stunning bride, the actress is already giving us notes. After her pre-wedding style in green, the actress picked out another fresh hue from the palette. Rakul was spotted with her fiance Jackky Bhagnani as they visited the Siddhivinayak temple ahead of their wedding in Goa. The couple is already dishing out some style goals in stunning contrasting ethnic outfits. Rakul picked a beautiful pastel pink Anarkali suit that was adorned with intricate details on the border and her minimal dewy glam matched the aesthetic. Jackky on the other hand opted for a contrasting green kurta that was paired with black denims to complete his style. They definitely know how to make a powerful fashion statement.

Rakul Preet Singh is absolutely gearing up for her wedding with long-time beau Jackky Bhagnani and her pre-wedding style is truly giving bridal fashion a fresh spin. Recently, for her pre-wedding festivities, Rakul looked radiant in a beautiful green Seema Gujral number. She picked the freshest hue of green from the palette to create a statement. The plunging neckline flared top was paired fabulously with a matching sharara and dupatta. Her choice of gold and emerald jewels was a fail-proof choice to accentuate her look.

Rakul Preet Singh will truly make for a stunning bride