It's A Pilates Kinda Galentine's Day For Fitness Besties Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan And Janhvi Kapoor

Sara-Janhvi-Ananya prove that strong female bonds are made stronger at the Pilates studio

It is a day of showering your galpals with love and affection and celebrating the joy of Galentine's Day with your loved ones. And who is better than these Gen Z divas to prove the strong bond of female friendships? Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor were recently spotted working out together in a training studio and instantly won our hearts. Their fitness trainer Namrata Purohit took to Instagram to post a video of the trio working out together. She captioned the picture, "3 different vibes, 3 different music choices, 3 different favourite exercises, 1 me going mad haha." Looking at them one thing is certain, you work out together on Galentine's Day, you stay together.

It was not the first time that these Bollywood fashionistas were working out together. A few months ago, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor hit the gym together yet again. The two beauties performed Pilates under the guidance of their fitness trainer Namrata Purohit and set an example of working out together. The post was captioned, "Going with the flow.. it was a flowin kind off day yesterday. Friction training.. really activating the entire body and the fascia too. My #PilatesGirls @janhvikapoor and @saraalikhan95 burning it up"

Prior to that, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday were also seen enjoying a fun session of Pilates with Namrata Purohit. The session was shot by celebrity fitness coach Namrata Purohit who captioned it as "The post was captioned, "This is just a tiny glimpse of @saraalikhan95 and @ananyapanday 's workout today.. making it look sooo easy having fun while getting fit. Honestly, working out should always be enjoyable. Some days it might be a challenging workout, while some days it might be a lighter session but what will really keep you going is that it is enjoyable, and something you want to do. I have always believed that when you enjoy your workout, it's more likely that you will come back for your next one. It's easier to do something you enjoy, working out should never feel stressful, or just too difficult all the time. There has to be a balance, you work hard but can also have fun while at it. PS: also it's important to remember there are different aspects to fitness, strength being one of them, but it is equally important to work on balance, reaction time, agility, coordination and more! #Pilates #PilatesGirl #PilatesInstructor #ReactionTime #ReactionTraining #ThePilatesStudio."

Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Sara Ali Khan exude girl power by frequently working out together.

