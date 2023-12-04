Sara Ali Khan Still Looked Elegant In Her Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Anarkali Even After 3 Years

Even After 3 Years, Sara Ali Khan Still Looked Elegant In Her Anarkali

Sara Ali Khan's expansive collection of traditional weaves has always been a chic choice for the actress to make fashion fanatics do a double take. Sara is not just a fashionista but a conscious fashion girl whose sartorial sensibilities are etched with sustainable concerns. After giving us much-needed festive inspiration, Sara's ethnic game is once again serving us versatility at its best in a beautiful blue suit set. From the shelves of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, this gorgeous number is a masterpiece in itself. The deep blue hue contrasts fabulously with the heavy-duty golden toned details. This is not the first time Sara has adorned this beautiful suit but trust her to retain its elegance every time she adorns it. The fuss-free silhouette truly makes a case for an impactful wardrobe. The beautiful keyhole neckline added an extra edge to her style. The net dupatta matched the traditional vibe and her heavy-duty earrings matched perfectly. With the right riot of texture and colours, she indeed served a classy statement.

Sara's approach as a sustainable fashion enthusiast has often reflected in her functional wardrobe. While new day, new outfit dominates the fashion world, especially among celebrities, the actress is making practical choices by repeating her fits. Repeating an outfit is no more a big deal today as it was earlier. Sara wore the same anarkali suit back in 2020 for Bhai Dooj festivities. In the frame, she posed with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Back then, she opted for sleek earrings to style her look.

Sara Ali Khan's fashion choices are a must to draw inspiration from.