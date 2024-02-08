Janhvi Kapoor Is Valentine's Day Red-dy In A Lace Corset Gown

Janhvi's Red Corset Gown Is The Chicest Way To Dress This Valentine's Day

Ever since her Bollywood debut, Janhvi Kapoor has brought her best fashion game. Whether at award ceremonies, red carpet events, movie promotions, or any festive occasions, the Gen Z fashionista knows just how to keep fashionistas hooked for styling tips. Her recent social appearance in a corset gown from the clothing brand Rasario set the internet ablaze. The strapless outfit featured a corset bodice with sheer details and lacework and tapered into a plain deep red bottom. The bodycon silhouette accentuated Janhvi's well-toned curves. She left her tresses loose in natural waves and opted for glam makeup with bold red lip colour, rosy cheeks, winged eyeliner, shimmery eyelids, ample mascara, and a lot of charm.

Janhvi Kapoor has always been the sassy fashionista experimenting with her wardrobe and keeping it uber chic, exquisite and bold. Janhvi picked a floor-length all-black gown from designer label Shantanu and Nikhil and looked absolutely bewitching for the Filmfare Awards 2024. The strapless tube dress featured a fitted bodice and an A-line silhouette. Her outfit also showcased sheer sleeves which extended like gloves. Janhvi's look included glamorous dewy makeup with red lip tint, kohl-laden eyes and well-contoured face, and lustrous loose tresses.

Janhvi Kapoor's deep red gown for Koffee With Karan was yet another look that stayed in our minds. The halter-neck gown featured cutout details at the midriff region with a bodycon fit and a dramatic thigh-high front slit. What accompanied her chic dressing was glammed-up makeup including kohl-laden smokey eyes, shimmery eyelids, curled-up mascara-laden lashes, well-structured contours and brown lip colour.

Can you pick one favourite look of Janhvi Kapoor? We surely cannot.

