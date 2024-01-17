Janhvi Kapoor Sartorially Turns Over A New Leaf By Skipping Bodycon Dresses And Choosing A Shirt And Trousers Instead

Janhvi Kapoor Sartorially Turns Over A New Leaf In A Chic Shirt, Trousers

2024 has brought about brand new beginnings for the whole world. Fitness resolutions are most sought-after, celebrities are choosing more holistic lifestyles and Janhvi Kapoor is stepping into her closet to turn over a new leaf. Ever since her time in the spotlight, the Bollywood actress has carved a sartorial niche for herself with her fitted silhouettes; most often across gowns and dresses. Whether there was an award function or celebrity bash, there was Janhvi Kapoor in a monochrome bodycon dress or skintight sequin gown. But it seems like the New Year 2024 is bringing along new changes to Janhvi's wardrobe as well. For a celebrity event which she attended alongside Karan Johar and Varan Dhawan, Miss Kapoor's style seemed miles away from her usual fashion choices.

Janhvi wore a crisp white collared shirt with full-length gigot sleeves and a V-neckline. The standout feature came from its waist tie, which led to an asymmetrical hemline of the blouse. Paired with it were a tailored pair of black trousers, which had a flared hem at the base of its length. She completed the look with black heels, which lengthened her frame and wore nothing but a pair of geometric earrings for accessories.

Janhvi's beauty choices were as refined as the rest of her look. Her blonde-streaked locks were parted down the side and blown-out in waves. Her full brows were the focal point of her face while a coral blush was draped over her cheeks and nose. Defined brown eyes and a neutral lip pulled it all together. Faux freckles added a sunkissed feel to the rest of the look.

We're expecting big things from your style quotient this year, Janhvi Kapoor.

