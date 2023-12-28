Oops! She Did It Again, Janhvi Kapoor Serves The Hottest 'Season's Greetings' In A Red Latex Catsuit

Janhvi Serves The Hottest "Season's Greetings" In A Red Latex Catsuit

After serving an array of traditionally chic looks, Janhvi Kapoor is back at her glitz and glam game. Her striking departure from lehengas and sarees often leads up to a trendy fashion treat. The actress is embracing the spirit of the Holiday season and indeed, in the hottest way. Janhvi Kapoor's idea of season's greetings is definitely much different and more stylish than others as she serves it hot in a striking red look. Janhvi's penchant towards monochrome fits has always been reflected in her wardrobe choices. Recently, the actress turned to the chicest trend as she soaked in the festive fervour in a red latex catsuit. It is safe to say that the actress is raising the mercury levels and her latest look is proof. Janhvi is trolled on the internet for being inspired by Kylie and Kim's fashion sensibilities but that doesn't stop her from carving her own niche for her "season's greetings" this year. She nailed the beauty department too with her dewy nude glam that consisted of solid winged eyeliner, glossy lips and wispy lashes. But, oops, wait a minute, doesn't this look remind you of a certain pop sensation's iconic look from the year 2000? Read on to find out who we have in mind.

Janhvi Kapoor's red style reminds us of Britney's iconic look from the song Oops I Did It Again. Truly her look remains top on the fashion charts. While Britney's sensational look has a safe spot in our hearts, Janhvi's version of the red catsuit is equally stylish.

Britney Spears - Oops! ...I Did It Again pic.twitter.com/jnlPoSq6pi — Ladytron Fan Account (@Lady_FanAccount) December 27, 2023

Janhvi Kapoor's party moments are truly for the fashion books. Trust the actress to give you a dose of high-end glam every now and then. Previously, Janhvi turned to a body-grazing silhouette to make a striking style statement. The stone-encrusted number came with a plunging neckline that added an instant oomph to the overall style. The blend of complementing hues made it a solid standout pick.

Janhvi Kapoor's festive fashion game is stronger than ever in red