Newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani Ace Effortlessly Chic Post-Wedding Style In Breezy Prints

Rakul And Jackky Ace Effortlessly Chic Post-Wedding Style In Breezy Fits

While we were just processing Rakul Preet Singh's dreamy bridal look, the actress decided to treat fashion fanatics with her newly married look. After turning out as the most stunning bride in a Tarun Tahiliani lehenga, the actress switched her fashion game to easy casuals. Her style trajectory has always reflected her penchant towards easy silhouettes and refreshing palettes. Once again, the actress gave us proof that florals are not going anywhere anytime soon. Her post-wedding glow was right on point in fuss-free casual style. The actress posed with her husband Jackky Bhagnani and they gave us another adorable moment. She picked a white floral playsuit that came with colourful details all over. She completed her look with a pair of chic slip-on flats and of course, her pink chooda added charm. Jackky complemented his wife in a baggy tropical printed shirt and shorts.

Instagran: @nickkybhagnani

The actress recently tied the knot with long-time beau Jackky Bhagnani and looked like a dreamy spring bride. Her bridal charm resonated perfectly in a beautiful pastel floral lehenga from Tarun Tahiliani. The intricate floral embroidery added a fresh spin to the pastel palette. She paired the breathtaking number with pink chooda and heavy-duty polki jewels in contrasting tones. Her bridal glow was complete with a minimal dewy base and nude pink lips.

