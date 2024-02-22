Bhumi Pednekar In An Embroidered White Lehenga Is A Stunningly Stylish Wedding Guest At For Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani's Wedding

Bhumi Pednekar Exuded Bridesmaid Charm In A Snow White Lehenga Set

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot on February 21, 2024 in an elegant wedding in Goa. The guest list for the wedding ceremony included many Bollywood names like Ananya Panday, Shilpa Shetty, Bhumi Pednekar, Varun Dhawan, and so on. Exuding elegance and poise in a white lehenga was Bhumi who looked absolutely radiant in her attire. The gorgeous white outfit consisted of a short-sleeved blouse with a closed neckline and embroidery all over. It also included elegant lace work. She teamed it with a flared lehenga bottom with similar lace work and embroidery. She also carried a white dupatta with the look. Tying her tresses in a chic updo which she adorned with a floral gajra, Bhumi opted for dewy makeup with shimmer.

Bhumi Pednekar's lehenga looks have always been our favourite as the diva keeps it trendy and sassy with ethnic looks. The actress donned a white and gold outfit from the clothing brand Re-ceremonial. The sleeveless golden blouse featured a V-neckline with thin patti borders. Bhumi wore a flared lehenga skirt in white and gold with the look which showcased tie-knot detailing at the side with embellished latkan. She went all out with the silver jewellery that included a choker necklace, dangling earrings, and a stack of bangles. Her glam makeup included bronzed highlights, kohl-laden eyes and brown lip colour.

For the 2023 Diwali party at Manish Malhotra's residence, Bhumi Pednekar dolled up in a lehenga set from the designer. The outfit included a brown lehenga with a chevron print in dark shades of brown, and blue and with golden zari work. The lehenga also featured a broad border at the hemline with delicate threadwork in gold. Bhumi wore a full-sleeved velvet blouse in brown with a plunging neckline and carried a net dupatta with the look. Tying her hair in a messy ponytail, Bhumi's glowing makeup and shimmer completed her ethnic style.

Which is your favourite look from Bhumi Pednekar's ethnic wardrobe?

