Rakul Preet Singh's Customised Mrinalini Chandra Kaleeras And Tarun Tahiliani Veil Were The Fairytale Additions To Her Bridal Look

Rakul's Customised Kaleeras Were The Fairytale Addition To Her Bridal Look

Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani's fairytale wedding took place in Goa on February 21, 2024. It has been a few days since but the fans have simply not gotten over the couple's looks from their magical day. With so many new details resurfacing about the making of the pastel-hued attires and the customised kaleeras, we have fallen in love with the bridal looks even more. The golden kaleeras from Rakul's wedding were designed by Mrinalini Chandra. The delicate accessory included their initials "J" and "R", and other embellishments like hearts. She paired it with pink coloured bridal chooda, which accentuated the look of the kaleeras. Rakul's heavy kundan jewellery included a statement choker necklace, traditional maang tikka and dangling earrings, which were crystal-encrusted and matched the pastel shade of the look perfectly.

The bridal lehenga was designed by Tarun Tahilliani's team and the bride's post thanking the designer was captioned, "We always dreamt of a fairytale wedding and Thankyouuuu @taruntahiliani for making that a reality .. you captured our personalities so beautifully through the essence of our outfits .. love and only love for you and your team special mention to mansha for all the warmth she gave us and our families #ttfamily"

According to Tarun Tahilliani's Instagram post, for the wedding ceremony, which was an evening event, they chose a pale peach salmon colour for the lehenga as it complemented Rakul's skin tone. The floral lehenga had the designer's signature tulle drape followed by a long veil. The veil was embellished with delicate flowers which symbolized blessings being showered on the bride. It indeed looked like Rakul walked straight out of an ethnic fairytale as she danced her way to the wedding mandap. The designer's post about working with Rakul and designing her wedding look read, "It's been an absolute pleasure working with @rakulpreet After a long time, along came somebody who has elegance and enthusiasm and is as beautiful both inside and outside. For the evening wedding, we picked a pale peachy salmon color which compliments Rakul's skin and looks magnificent with the rays of the setting sun on her. It's a light floral lehenga that floats with our signature tulle drape and a very long veil, to which we have added many kinds of embellished flowers, symbolic of her being eternally showered with blessings of beautiful flowers." - Tarun Tahiliani Styled By: @stylebyami DOP: @ishanzaka Editing by: @itssachinsaini #TTBrides #Rakulpreet #TarunTahiliani #BehindTheScenes

Rakul Preet Singh's customized kaleera and wedding lehenga have won a piece of our hearts no doubt. The wedding was a closed-door affair with very few pictures that surfaced until recently. Click on the link below for the couple's first look and the style of some of their celebrity wedding guests.

