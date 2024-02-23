A Glimpse Into Rakul Preet Singh's Bridal Wardrobe With Bursts Of Colour And Plenty Of Sparkle

Rakul Preet Singh's Bridal Wardrobe Had A Fresh Spin With Colourful Style

Celebrity weddings bring with them a new standard for fashion as well. Rakul Preet Singh is the newest celebrity bride that has got all our attention. From her pre-wedding festivities to her beach wedding in Goa, it has been an ecstatic period for her. Rakul Preet Singh's wedding has been nothing short of a dreamy affair and no one is over their aesthetically pleasing wedding just yet. Against the sublime backdrop of greenery, the couple tied the knot in Goa. While their gush-worthy moments are all the hype, the latest video gives us more insight into Rakul's bridal wardrobe. From fresh and bright colours to intricately embroidered pastels, her bridal trousseau has been nothing but beautifully inspiring. We have already spoken much about the angelic floral Tarun Tahiliani lehenga as that blush pink wedding lehenga took thousands of hours to come to life.

For another ceremony of hers, she once again turned to a subtle pastel tone. She picked an ivory lehenga from Tarun Tahiliani. She matched the look with polki jewels. She wore the look for the magazine cover of Brides Today. Indeed, her style exuded royalty in this beautiful ivory lehenga that featured delicate glitz.

Next up, it was a whole burst of colours in a beautiful orange number that appeared to be an ethnic co-ord set. The style came with colourful embellished work and she aced it in full desi girl style.

Another look of hers portrayed ultimate Indian princess vibes in a gorgeous embellished lehenga. With white and silver tones, her look is truly worth taking notes from.

Next up, she chose a metallic silver number to be the coolest bride. Her contemporary style looked complete with corset details and mesh pattern.

Rakul Preet Singh's bridal trousseau is done right with a refreshing palette of colours.