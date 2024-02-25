At Her Sangeet, Rakul Preet Singh's 'Magical Outfit For A Magical Night' Was This Falguni Shane Peacock Lehenga

Rakul Preet's "Magical Outfit For A Magical" Sangeet Was This Lehenga

After their spectacular wedding bash in Goa, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have returned to Mumbai in style. Rakul recently shared a dazzling array of photos from another wedding celebration night, and let's just say, we were mesmerised by her ethereal Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga. Describing it as the "most magical outfit for a magical night," Rakul wore a sequin-studded creation that can only be described as jaw-dropping. The lehenga skirt, adorned with silver sequins and exquisite greyish-green detailing, exuded opulence from every thread. The star paired the skirt with a matching cropped blouse featuring intricate sequin work, see-through details, and delicate beaded tassels. To add a touch of regality, she pinned the dupatta at the back of her shoulders, creating a stunning cape-like illusion. And let's not forget the bling – the diamond necklace and stud earrings added an extra sparkle to her already radiant look.

Meanwhile, Jackky Bhagnani looked dapper in a teal velvet suit, topped with dazzling gold embroidery on the blazer. A wrap-around style white shirt added sophistication to his look. With black formal shoes rounding off his ensemble, the newlyweds were the epitome of elegance and style.

For their enchanting beachside nuptials, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani entrusted celebrated designer Tarun Tahiliani. Rakul walked down the aisle in a blush pink lehenga, adorned with delicate floral motifs and intricate threadwork that was spread out across the fabric. With full sleeves adding an elegant touch, she draped the sheer dupatta like a veil. On the other hand, Jackky was the epitome of regal sophistication in an ivory sherwani paired with churidar. His ensemble exuded grandeur, with a structurally pleated turban adorned with golden borders. Together, the couple radiated pure elegance and grace as they embarked on their journey of love against the backdrop of the serene beach.

While Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani images from the wedding are only just surfacing, the story of their sartorial picks are just beginning to unfold and we can't wait to put all the pieces together. More, soon.

