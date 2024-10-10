Madelyn Cline Recreates Angelina Jolie's Signature Pose Stylishly In A Thigh-High Slit Dress

Madelyn Cline, best known for her role as Sarah Cameron on the Netflix teen drama series Outer Banks, is admired for her chic style. Known for championing “minimalistic fashion,” she recently made headlines with her stunning look at the Outer Banks Season 4 premiere recently in Charleston, South Carolina. While the entire team dazzled in their red-carpet-ready outfits, Madelyn stole the spotlight in a pearl-hued dress from Tommy Hilfiger's Spring 2010 collection, reflecting her role as a brand ambassador for the label. Her outfit evoked memories of Angelina Jolie's iconic 2004 Oscars look, and Madelyn even struck Angelina's signature leg pose while posing for the media. Madelyn Cline's ensemble featured a deep scoop neck with spaghetti straps, a cinched waist with gold embellishments and a floor-length, flowy sheer skirt with a thigh-high slit.

At the 2004 Academy Awards, Angelina Jolie wowed the crowd in a silk, pearl-hued Marc Bouwer gown. The dress featured a ruched waist (just like Madelyn Cline's dress), a deep plunging halter neckline and a long, elegant train. Angelina complemented her ethereal outfit with a matching scarf made from the same fabric.

As for Angelina Jolie's iconic leg pose, it has become a signature move on the red carpet. She is often seen flaunting her right leg in thigh-high slit ensembles, making it a hallmark of her red-carpet appearances. One of the most notable instances of this pose was at the 2012 Academy Awards, where she confidently showcased her right leg in a black velvet Versace gown, creating an unforgettable moment that still gives off pure queen vibes.

Madelyn Cline's look for the Outer Banks Season 4 premiere looked complete with beige-hued heels, adding a subtle yet chic touch to her ensemble. For accessories, she adorned herself with a statement Bulgari necklace, matching gold bangles and dainty hoop earrings. Her middle-parted blonde hair were slicked back behind her ears, flowing down her shoulders.