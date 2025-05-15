Cannes 2025: Tom Cruise Looks Dapper In A Tailor-Made Black Three-Piece Suit

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/festivaldecannes

We believe that it isn't just Tom's movie, Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning that deserves a standing ovation but also his extremely dapper fashion game. Tom Cruise looked like a total Hollywood legend as he strutted onto the Cannes 2025 red carpet in a black tuxedo tailored to perfection. His look gave off an all things classic vibe as it boasted of a black and white theme.

Tom Cruise's ensemble featured a crisp full sleeve white button-down shirt paired with a well-fitted waist coat with a front button-closure around the waistline and a sharp tailored blazer with structured shoulders and satin lapels that he wore front open. The perfect pair of custom made black straight fit trousers matched the other elements of her look.

Tom accessorised his look with a super chic bow-tie wound around his collar along a pair of black patent leather lace-up formal shoes and his signature black aviator sunglasses that added his quintessential star like quality to help the look shine bright.

On the grooming front, Tom kept things simple with his signature voluminous fringed hair and a clean shaven face that made him look as dashing as ever.

Tom Cruise's Cannes 2025 red carpet ready look gave off dapper vibes like there is no tomorrow.

