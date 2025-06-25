Meet Bijoy Jain, Celebrated Architect And The Man Behind Louis Vuitton Show In Paris

Louis Vuitton's Men's Creative Director and singer, Pharell Williams posted on his Instagram handle ahead of the luxury design label's spring-summer 2026 showcase to promote the show at the Paris Fashion Week. The coveted sartorial showcase brought India to the runway, but the Happy singer opened doors into the behind-the-scenes of the show explaining how it was conceived by architect Bijoy Jain of Studio Mumbai.

Based on Bijoy Jain's conceptualised work of art, a life-sized game of snakes and ladders transformed Place Georges Pompidou into a veritable playground that immersed the audience as players in the metaphorical construct of possibility. This stepping into global popularity and recognition for his work has made us wonder who is Bijoy Jain, after all?

Bijoy Jain is an architect and Norman R. Foster visiting professor at Yale University. He grew up in Mumbai and studied architecture at Washington University in St.Louis until the year 1990. Following this he worked at the Richard Meier office at Los Angeles and London between 1989 and 1995. The same year marked his return to Mumbai and following which he founded his own architectural firm, Studio Mumbai in 2005. He was invited by Alejandro Aravena to the Venice Architecture Biennale in 2016 and to the ETH Zurich as a guesr critic by Raphael Zuber in 2018.

Bijoy Jain's body of work mirrors aspects of Indian and Western cultures that sets Studio Mumbai apart in a brilliant combination of tradition and modernity. Some of the notable architectural creations across India includes Amaya in Kasauli, a number of housing projects located in India that have gained international recognition.

Bijoy's global projects include the 'Work-Place' at the 2010 Venice Architecture Biennale and the 'In between Architecture' at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. The furniture work of Bijoy is also part of the collections of Pompidou in Paris SFMoMa, San Francisco; Lacma, Los Angeles and MAAS, Sydney. Studio Mumbai is currently working on projects in Jaipur, Nice, Zurich and Florence.

The master architect, Bijoy Jain defines his passion for his architectural craft on the Studio Mumbai website saying, "My interest lies primarily in doing what I do, with care. As an architect, the way you imagine opening a door, developing a chair, designing the texture of a wall or a floor, is very important. It's about quality, about the consideration you apply to the making of something. And it's about being attentive to the environment, the materials, and the inhabitants. It has to be inclusive."

