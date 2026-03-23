Malayalam Actor Meera Vasudevan On Life After 3 Divorces: "Made Mistakes, Nothing To Hide"

Actor Meera Vasudevan has gone through three divorces. In a recent interview, she said that she is now emotionally stable and at peace with the choices she has made in her life. Speaking about her journey after her third divorce, Meera said that she is in a positive emotional state.

What Meera Vasudevan said

Speaking to Movie World Media, Meera said, "I had already accepted that these things would happen. I have made mistakes, and I have nothing to hide. Now, I need to move forward with my life. I am currently very busy with my career and very happy in life. I am in a very beautiful phase in my life right now."

She further added, "We attain clarity in life through experiences. If we aren't comfortable in our own space, we end up seeking validation from others. When that happens, what others say starts becoming our 'truth.' That doesn't mean we should hurt anyone, but we must learn from our experiences and grow."

Talking about the close bond she shares with her family and her son, Meera said, "Even now, I rely on the guidance of my father, mother, and my son. Children are very intelligent; sometimes, after listening to our conversations, my son would come up with solutions. I am happy with my family. I am in a very stable place now, and my career is at a good stage."

Meera Vasudevan's Marriages

Meera Vasudevan first married Vishal Agarwal, the son of cinematographer Ashok Kumar, in 2005. The marriage ended in divorce in July 2010.

In 2012, Meera married Malayalam actor John Kokken. The couple has a son together, but they separated in 2016.

Most recently, Meera married cinematographer Vipin Puthiyankam in May 2024. However, the marriage was short-lived, and the two parted ways in August 2025.



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