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RBI Keeps Repo Rate Steady At 5.25% Amid US-Iran War

RBI's Repo Rate Policy: Domestic economic activity has shown resilience amidst geopolitical uncertainty, said RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra.

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RBI Keeps Repo Rate Steady At 5.25% Amid US-Iran War
RBI MPC Meeting: Growth outlook hazy amid Iran conflict, said Governor Sanjay Malhotra.
  • The Reserve Bank of India kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent
  • The RBI's monetary policy committee meeting lasted three days before the decision
  • The decision to maintain the repo rate was taken unanimously by the committee

RBI MPC Meeting: Following the three-day monetary policy committee meeting, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent. The decision to maintain a "neutral stance" was taken unanimously.

The RBI had also retained the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) rate at 5 per cent, while keeping the Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate and the bank rate unchanged at 5.5 per cent.

Announcing the policy decision, RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra underlined high crude oil prices amid the ongoing Iran war. He added that the headline inflation has shot up as per expectations.

However, FY27 retail inflation estimate has been reduced from 5.1 per cent earlier to 5 per cent. Similarly, the RBI has raised FY27 real GDP projection from 6.6 per cent to 6.7 per cent.

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