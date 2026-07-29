RBI To Roll Out Plastic Rs 10, Rs 20 Notes. Will Paper Money Still Work?

The Centre has approved the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) proposal to begin field trials of polymer, or plastic, banknotes in the Rs 10 and Rs 20 denominations. The move has sparked curiosity, with many wondering whether India is preparing to phase out traditional paper currency.

The short answer is no.

The government has made it clear that there is no proposal to replace existing paper banknotes. Instead, the polymer notes will be tested alongside paper notes to see how they perform in real-world conditions before any larger decision is taken.

As part of the pilot, the RBI plans to issue 100 crore Rs 10 notes and 100 crore Rs 20 notes, taking the total trial to 200 crore polymer banknotes worth around Rs 3,000 crore. If the field trials are successful, the central bank may consider regular issuance of these denominations.

Why Is RBI Trying Polymer Notes?

The biggest reason is durability.

Lower-denomination notes such as Rs 10 and Rs 20 change hands frequently. They wear out quickly, become dirty and need to be replaced often. Polymer notes are expected to last much longer than paper notes. They are also resistant to water, dirt and tearing.

Although polymer notes cost more to produce initially, governments around the world have found that they stay in circulation for much longer. That reduces replacement and printing costs over time. They also offer stronger protection against counterfeiting because they can incorporate advanced security features that are difficult to copy.

Why Only Rs 10 And Rs 20?

These are among the most widely used notes in daily transactions. In terms of the number of banknotes in circulation, they account for nearly a quarter of all currency notes in India, even though their value share is relatively small. Their high usage makes them the ideal candidates for testing durability under everyday conditions.

Which Countries Already Use Polymer Notes?

India is far from the first country to explore plastic currency. Countries including Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Singapore and Romania already use polymer banknotes. These countries report that the notes remain cleaner for longer, survive rough handling better and are harder to counterfeit than conventional paper currency.

Will Digital Payments Be Affected?

Not immediately. The government told Parliament that the impact on digital payments can only be assessed after the notes are issued on a regular basis. For now, the proposal is limited to field trials.

So, what should people do? Nothing.

Your existing paper Rs 10 and Rs 20 notes remain legal tender and will continue to circulate even after the polymer trial begins. The RBI's initiative is meant to test whether plastic notes are better suited for India's cash economy, not to replace paper currency overnight.