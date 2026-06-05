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RBI Keeps Repo Rate Steady At 5.25% As US-Iran War Adds Pressure On India

RBI MPC Meeting 2026: In line with market expectation, the Reserve Bank of India kept repo rate unchanged at 5.25 percent on Friday. The decision, taken unanimously, comes after the six-member monetary policy committee held deliberations for two days.

At the start of his address, RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra pointed out that India remains confident to withstand geopolitical challenges while adding that global economic outlook remains clouded amid the ongoing Iran war.

Further, the RBI governor said that weak monsoon could also impact growth and inflation. He, however, added that "adequate stocks provide comfort".

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra Address: Key Highlights:-