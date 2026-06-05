10 minutes ago
Jun 05, 2026
Stock Market Live Updates: Trading session is bound to remain volatile on Friday as investors keep a close watch on the ongoing US-Iran situation. Meanwhile, RBI is set to announce its decision on the repo rate today.
LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market
Why RBI Isn't Fighting The Rupee's Fall Like It Did During 2013 Crisis
The Indian rupee has been one of the worst performers this year. Its value has eroded by over 2.3 per cent since April. Read full report here