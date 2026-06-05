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Stock Market Live Updates: Trading session is bound to remain volatile on Friday as investors keep a close watch on the ongoing US-Iran situation. Meanwhile, RBI is set to announce its decision on the repo rate today.

LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market

Jun 05, 2026 08:38 (IST)
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Why RBI Isn't Fighting The Rupee's Fall Like It Did During 2013 Crisis

The Indian rupee has been one of the worst performers this year. Its value has eroded by over 2.3 per cent since April. Read full report here

Jun 05, 2026 07:53 (IST)
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Stock Market Today: Check BSE Sensex Total Market Cap

At the close on Thursday, the total market cap of all 30 BSE Sensex companies stood at Rs 4,62,03,291.

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