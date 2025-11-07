UP Woman Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Bike, Dragged For 50 Metres

One woman died and another sustained serious injuries when their scooter was run over by a group of men racing their bikes at Kanpur's Ganga barrage.

23-year-old Bhavika Gupta, a third year college student, and her friend Neha Mishra had gone to the Ganga barrage on Thursday evening. While returning, as Gupta turned her scooter at a T-point, four men on two motorcycles came towards them at a speed of over 100 kilometres per hour.

A head-on collision caused heavy damage to the scooter and dragged Gupta for nearly 50 metres. The accused men then fled from the spot. Bystanders then rushed the women to the hospital. While Gupta died on the way to the hospital, Mishra is undergoing treatment.

While fleeing from the spot, the bike of one of the accused was left behind, which had an Instagram handle written on it - brijesh_nishad_r155m. On opening the handle, comments on one of the posts read, "There was an accident at Ganga barrage, are you alive or dead...You killed the girls." To this, another person replied that Nishad had hit the women with his motorcycle. The handle also had other videos of the accused's motorcycle rides and races.

Gupta's father filed a police complaint, following which a search for the accused was started.

With inputs from Arun Agarwal