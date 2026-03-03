Playing Holi? Doctor Shares How Colours Can Damage Your Skin and What You Can Do About It

Holi, the festival of colours, is played with a lot of excitement and joy. Families, friends and close ones come together to celebrate the festival with each other. Colours, both powder and water-based, are at the centre of celebration. While it might be enjoyable to play with colours, they can damage your skin. This happens because the colours, both powders and water-based ones, don't meet safety standards for cosmetic application. The products create attractive visual effects but the chemicals in them cause skin damage.

Speaking to NDTV, Dr. Priyanka Kuri, Consultant - Dermatology at Aster Whitefield Hospital explained how Holi colours affect the skin and what can be done to reduce harm.

How Holi Colours Affect Your Skin

1. Industrial Pigments

Airborne coloured powders create nasal and sinus irritation for human beings. The particles may cause inflammation of the sinus lining, leading to nasal congestion, facial pressure, headache, sneezing, and post-nasal drip. Playing with colours during Holi can cause flare-ups for people who already have sinusitis or allergic rhinitis. Secondary bacterial sinus infections become more likely when trapped particles mix with mucus in certain situations. The use of protective glasses and masks in densely populated areas can prevent people from breathing in airborne particles and developing sinus problems.

2. Fine Particles Can Worsen Skin Sensitivity

Dry powders often have talc and silica dust. The fine particles of these substances take up natural skin oils which results in damage to the outer skin protective layer. In people with pre-existing conditions like Atopic dermatitis, this can trigger flare-ups which cause them to experience itching, redness and skin scaling.

3. Alkaline Liquid Colours Disrupt Skin pH

Healthy skin maintains a pH balance that ranges between 4.5 and 5.5. The alkaline nature of most liquid Holi colours disrupts this balance. The skin develops increased vulnerability to bacterial and fungal infections when the acid mantle becomes damaged.

4. Friction and Harsh Removal Cause Secondary Damage

The process to remove these harsh colours causes increased damage. Aggressive scrubbing strips away the stratum corneum which results in post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation and worsens conditions like Acne vulgaris. The combination of chemical residues and sun exposure increases the risk of pigmentation.

Practical Safety Measures That Actually Help

Taking preventive measures can help you enjoy the festival without thinking of the skin damage. Read on as Dr. Kuri shares some practical safety measures that can actually help to keep your skin protected while playing Holi.

1. Pre-Exposure Barrier Protection

Applying a thick emollient, petroleum jelly, or coconut oil. This creates a semi-occlusive layer that reduces dye penetration. This is particularly important around the eyes, lips, and neck folds.

2. Protective Clothing Matters

Full-sleeved cotton clothing reduces direct exposure and friction. Synthetic fabrics may trap heat and worsen irritation.

3. Delay Immediate Soap Use

Allow dry powder to fall off naturally. Rinse with plain water first before using a mild, pH-balanced cleanser. Avoid hot water as it can increase skin permeability.

4. Post-Care Is Crucial

You should apply a fragrance-free moisturiser to restore your skin's barrier function. Medical evaluation is advisable when redness or itching continues for more than 48 hours.

Holi does not mean you have to compromise on your skin health. Awareness of what goes into the colours and how they interact with the skin barrier can make celebrations both vibrant and safe.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.