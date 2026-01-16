Dry, Itchy Skin During Menopause? Try These Skincare Hacks For Relief

Perimenopause, followed by menopause, often arrives quietly and without warning. Perimenopause is that in-between phase marked by hormonal fluctuations, unpredictable periods and sudden symptoms that come and go unexpectedly. Meanwhile, menopause officially marks the permanent end of a woman's menstrual cycle. It may begin with your sleep schedule feeling off, your moods shifting, or your body seemingly rewriting its own rules, leaving you wondering whether it is stress, age or simply a bad phase. The tricky part is that no two experiences are the same, with some people experiencing hot flashes while others deal with brain fog or anxiety.

Along similar lines, Dr Vishakha has uploaded a video on Instagram explaining some perimenopausal and menopausal signs that can often seem like normal changes. In her “Menopause series-part 5,” the expert talks about “symptoms patients often complain about, but do not make the connection to menopause.” If you are currently in this phase, this post may help.

In the video, Ms Vishakha shares, “Are you a menopausal or perimenopausal woman, suddenly complaining of dry, itchy skin? This is because of a decline in both estrogen and progesterone.”

She adds, “Declining estrogen levels not only dry out the skin, but they also do so because they affect the sebaceous gland secretion, which works as a moisture barrier to the skin. So declining estrogen levels will cause irritation, rashes and dry skin. Declining progesterone level, on the other hand, contributes to the deficiency of the skin's natural oils.”

What Can You Do?

Avoid taking hot showers

Pat your skin dry instead of rubbing it hard

Use emollients and products like Vaseline petroleum jelly, which can create an occlusion of the moisture barrier

Hyaluronic acid and vitamin A also seem to help

In conclusion, the health guru states that when these hacks fail or do not work, perimenopausal or menopausal women can also apply topical creams, which seem to help significantly.

In short, while perimenopause and menopause can bring a range of changes, simple skincare adjustments and targeted treatments can help manage them effectively.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.