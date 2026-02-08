Protein to Carbs: Wellness Coach Shares What Women Should Eat After 40

Figuring out what to eat at different ages, and how much, can be really confusing at times. Since the body's metabolism varies across age groups, daily diet plans should be designed accordingly. Worry not! Menopause and Women's Wellness Coach Nidhi Kakar shares a holistic approach to what and how much to eat during midlife.

Emphasising key nutrients for overall health, she says –

Protein should be eaten at 1 to 1.2 grams per kg of ideal body weight.

should be eaten at 1 to 1.2 grams per kg of ideal body weight. Fibre should be eaten at 25 to 30 grams per day.

should be eaten at 25 to 30 grams per day. Healthy fats should make up 25 to 30 percent of total calories.

should make up 25 to 30 percent of total calories. Carbohydrates should account for 45 to 50 percent of total calories.

should account for 45 to 50 percent of total calories. Fermented foods should be consumed in 3 servings per day.

At the end of the video, she says, “Consistency matters more than perfection,” highlighting the importance of following the same dietary regimen even on challenging days.

The expert captions the video, writing, “Midlife nutrition doesn't need to be complicated. It just needs to be right for this phase,” and suggests saving the whiteboard to build your midlife food foundation.

Additionally, the connection between gut wellness, energy, and mood, along with the importance of prioritising sleep hygiene, stress management, and daily movement, should be kept in mind. Despite the above-mentioned guidelines, following prior medical recommendations and consulting your personal physician are equally essential when deciding on the right amount of each nutrient.

Previously, Nidhi Kakkar also shared insights on 7 vitamins every midlife woman must track to reverse insulin resistance. These include Vitamin D, Vitamin B12, Vitamin B1 or Thiamine, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B9 or folate, Vitamin E, and Vitamin C. Talking about the same, she added, "Do your regular blood test. Monitor your sugar and always consult your doctor before supplementing." Read all about it here.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.