Holi 2026: Key Safety Tips For People With These 6 Health Conditions

Holi, the festival of colours, is one of the most vibrant and joyous celebrations in India. Streets are alive with laughter, music, gulal, water balloons and water guns. However, while enjoying the festivities, people with certain health conditions must take extra precautions. Exposure to chemical colours, prolonged sun, sweets and outdoor activities can aggravate existing medical issues. As the excitement of the festival approaches, it is essential to be aware of how certain health conditions may be exacerbated during the celebrations. Before you dive headfirst into the festivities, consider exercising caution if you have these pre-existing health issues.

If you have any of the following issues, you should take extra care:

1. Asthma and respiratory problems

Dry colours (gulal) contain fine particles and synthetic chemicals that can trigger asthma attacks, allergic rhinitis, coughing or breathlessness. People with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), chronic bronchitis or sinusitis should avoid crowded areas with heavy colour exposure.

If you have a history of respiratory problems, consider wearing a mask during the festivities to protect yourself from inhaling dust and colour particles.

2. Skin conditions like eczema, psoriasis or sensitive skin

Synthetic colours may contain harmful chemicals like lead and mercury, which can worsen eczema, dermatitis and psoriasis. Those with sensitive skin should apply coconut oil or moisturiser before stepping out, wear full-sleeved clothes and opt for organic colours.

For those with allergies, it may be wise to conduct a patch test before applying colours to the skin. If you experience any irritation, it's best to avoid using synthetic colours altogether.

3. Eye Problems

Colour particles can irritate the eyes and cause redness, itching or infections. People with dry eyes, those who have undergone recent eye surgery, or contact lens users should avoid direct exposure. To protect your eyes, it is advisable to wear sunglasses during the celebrations. If colour does get into your eyes, rinse thoroughly with clean water and consult a doctor if irritation persists.

4. Heart patients and those with hypertension

Dehydration, alcohol consumption and physical exertion can strain the heart. Patients with hypertension or heart disease should stay hydrated, avoid overexertion and limit salty snacks and alcohol intake.

5. Diabetes

Festive sweets and sugary drinks can cause sudden spikes in blood sugar levels. Diabetic individuals should monitor their glucose levels regularly and stay hydrated with water or coconut water to prevent heat exhaustion.

6. Migraine and heat sensitivity

Loud music, strong sunlight and dehydration can trigger migraine attacks. Wearing a cap, staying hydrated and taking breaks indoors can help prevent flare-ups.

Holi can be celebrated safely with simple precautions. For those with allergies, skin or respiratory issues, eye sensitivities, or heart conditions, being cautious during the festivities is crucial. Opting for natural colours, wearing protective gear, and knowing your limits can help ensure a safe and enjoyable Holi. Embracing Holi with care allows everyone to join in the festivities while prioritising their health. Happy Holi!

(Dr. Ashutosh Shukla, Senior Director, Internal Medicine & Medical Advisor, Max Hospital, Gurugram)

