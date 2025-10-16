Britney Spears Calls Out Ex-Husband Kevin Federline's Memoir: 'Constant Gaslighting Is Exhausting'

Kevin Earl Federline and Britney Spears are again making headlines for their estranged relationship and recrimination. Federline is a former dancer and ex-spouse of singer and actor Spears. The two were married for three years, from 2004 to 2007.

Their separation received as much attention from the media and fans as their romance. But this time, it is because of Federline's upcoming memoir that has been creating a lot of buzz on the internet. In this book, You Thought You Knew, he shared his side of the story on his relationship with Spears and parenting their two children, Sean Preston Federline and Jayden James Federline.

Kevin Earl Federline Claims His Sons Did Not Want To Visit Britney Spears

In an interview with The New York Times, Federline said, "We [Federline and Spears] haven't spoken in years," to emphasise that he is not on talking terms with his ex-wife.

He had claimed that he was worried about Spears's well-being and added that there were times when Sean and Jayden did not want to visit their mother. Describing an instance, he added, "They would awaken sometimes at night to find her standing silently in the doorway, watching them asleep - 'Oh you're awake?' - with a knife in her hand".

Britney Spears Called Out Kevin Earl Federline's Claims Of Her Being Unwell

Since some of the details from Federline's memoir have gone public, Spears has called out his claims. In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Spears wrote, "The constant gaslighting from ex-husband is extremely hurtful and exhausting. I have always pleaded and screamed to have a life with my boys".

"Relationship with teenage boys is complex. I have felt demoralized by this situation and have always asked and almost begged for them to be a part of my life," she added.

Spears further claimed that her sons have witnessed a lack of respect for their mother from their father. However, she added that they must take responsibility for themselves.

"With one son only seeing me for 45 min in the past 5 years, and the other with only 4 visits in the past 5 years. I have pride, too. From now on, I will let them know when I am available," the singer wrote in her statement.

She also claimed that whatever Federline had written in his memoir about her was all white lies that genuinely hurt her. "I will always love them [Sean and Jayden], and if you really know me, you won't pay attention to the tabloids of my mental health and drinking."

"I am actually a pretty intelligent woman who has been trying to live a sacred and private life for the past 5 years. I speak on this because I have had enough, and any real woman would do the same," Spears concluded the post.

Spears's Spokesperson Says Kevin Federline Is Benefiting From The Controversy

Amid this controversy, Spears's spokesperson has come forward and said, "With news from Kevin's book breaking, once again he and others are profiting off her, and sadly, it comes after child support has ended with Kevin. All she cares about is her kids and their well-being during this sensationalism."

Spears has her own memoir, The Woman in Me, which is currently in the process of being adapted into a movie. She has written that the custody battle was traumatising for her.

She wrote, "Federline tried to convince everyone that I was completely out of control," and she had denied claims of serious substance abuse.

On the other hand, Federline said that he had not discussed any details of his memoir with Spears. In the past interviews, he said, "I've never, ever, once, been against Bristney". He added that he had only strived to build a strong relationship between his sons and their mother.

"And it's hard because when I really reflect on everything that's happened, my kids do not know the woman that I married. And I have spent two decades trying to bridge that gap," he added.

Britney Spears And Kevin Federline's Relationship And Separation

Reportedly, Britney Spears and Kevin Federline only dated for three months before announcing their engagement in July 2004. They got married on September 18 in a nondenominational ceremony in California, but the marriage became legally valid on October 6.

The reason why this union caught everyone's attention than any other celebrity relationship was because when Federline and Spears started dating, his ex-girlfriend, Shar Jackson, was expecting their second child. Many people labelled Kevin a 'gold digger'.

According to reports, Spears filed for divorce in November 2006, citing irreconcilable differences between them. She also appealed for the physical and legal custody of both of her sons, while granting their father visiting rights. Federline filed a response to not just the divorce but also the custody petition.

In March 2007, Federline and Spears reached a divorce settlement, and their separation was finalised in July 2007. In October 2007, Kevin Federline got physical custody of Sean and Jayden.

In January 2008, police were called to Spears's residence because she refused to let go of her kids and claimed that Federline was not allowing her to meet Sean and Jayden for longer periods. By July 2008, Kevin Federline had the sole physical and legal custody of their sons. Along with this, the court directed Spears to pay $20,000 child support per month, along with extra funds to cover custody-related legal expenditure to Federline.

