Britney Spears Shared That Marrying Herself Is The "Most Brilliant Thing" She Has Ever Done

Britney Spears is a pop icon and also, a sensation for a reason. She proved this statement true once more. The Toxic singer and songwriter has walked down the aisle thrice but it is her latest marital news has left the internet reeling. Britney posted a reel of herself on her Instagram handle in a bridal avatar in a beige silk wedding dress with a white lace veil and train perched atop her head along with the caption, "The day I married myself ... Bringing it back because it might seem embarrassing or stupid, but I think it's the most brilliant thing I've ever done !!!"

As Britney's most recent marriage to none other than herself makes waves, we're walking down memory lane with a look at her relationship history.

Britney first married her childhood friend Jason Alexander on January 3, 2004 in Las Vegas while the two were on a trip together. Post partying in Vegas, the duo apparently ended up getting married for just 55 hours and their nuptials were annulled two days later. Britney's second marriage was with American dancer and actor Kevin Federline in September 2004 during a surprise wedding ceremony in Studio City, California. It lasted three years until March 2007 and the former couple share two sons, Sean Preston Federline and Jayden James Federline together. The third time around, Britney married Iranian-American model-turned-actor and fitness trainer Sam Asghari on June 9, 2022 in a lavish ceremony at her home in Thousand Oaks, California. Sam Asghari, who was twelve years her junior, filed for divorce in August 2023, a little over a year after being married. He cited irreconcilable differences as the reason. The duo's date of separation is listed as July 28, 2023 as per the court filings and Sam Asghari first publicly spoke about his divorce from Britney in early March 2024.

