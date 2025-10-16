The Fall Of Jawed Habib: How A Celebrity Hairstylist Became The Centre Of A Multi-Crore Scam

He can snip, style, and make Bollywood stars look red-carpet ready, but even the sharpest scissors can't cut through headlines like these. Jawed Habib, India's most famous celebrity hairstylist, is now trending for all the wrong reasons.

From viral workshop antics to multi-crore crypto fraud allegations, the man known for giving tresses a perfect twist has found himself entangled in controversies that no amount of hairspray can fix.

The Legacy Of Scissors And Shears

Born on June 26, 1963, Jawed Habib hails from a family with a centuries-old legacy in hairstyling.

His grandfather, Nazir Ahmed, served as the official hairdresser to British viceroys Lord Linlithgow and Lord Mountbatten, as well as India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

Jawed's father, Habib Ahmed, also continued the legacy, working at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and catering to the country's top leaders. He styled Indira Gandhi's iconic two-toned hair and Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's silver locks.

How Jawed Habib Became A Household Name?

Jawed began his professional journey in 1984, joining his father's salon at The Oberoi Hotel in New Delhi. With ambitions to gain international exposure, he trained at the Morris School of Hairdressing in London and sharpened his craft before returning to India to build his brand, Jawed Habib Hair and Beauty Ltd, which now operates across the country.

His reputation as a Bollywood celebrity hairstylist made him a household name, and he became a trusted name among the stars. Jawed Habib has handled hair styling for top film stars such as Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Neha Dhupia, and Amrita Rao, among others.

He has served as the official hairstylist for the Femina Miss India beauty contest,

Political Ambitions

In April 2019, Jawed Habib joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, marking his entry into politics.

Jawed Habib's Brush With Controversies

The Cryptocurrency Fraud Allegations

In 2025, Jawed Habib's life took a more serious turn as he became embroiled in a multi-crore cryptocurrency fraud case.

Police in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, filed 32 FIRs against Habib, his son Anos, and associates, accusing them of duping over 100 investors through Follicle Global Company (FLC).

Victims reportedly invested between Rs 5-7 lakh each, lured by promises of 50-75% returns via Bitcoin and Binance Coin.

According to authorities, the scheme began during a 2023 promotional event at Royal Palace Venkat Hall in Sambhal, which was marketed as a hair and beauty seminar but quickly pivoted to high-stakes investment pitches.

Sambhal Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Bishnoi said, "They took around Rs 5-7 lakh from each investor, claiming it would yield high returns, but even after two and a half years, none of the investors received their money back."

Police have issued lookout notices against Habib and his family to prevent them from leaving the country. Habib has not appeared for questioning, citing health issues.

His lawyer, Pawan Kumar, stated, "My client has heart issues and had recently lost his father. He is currently unwell and cannot appear in person. We are fully cooperating with the police."

Authorities are investigating Habib's Delhi and Mumbai properties and may proceed under the Gangster Act if sufficient evidence is found.

Superintendent SP Bishnoi noted that police are taking "all possible steps" to locate Habib, collect documentary evidence, and ensure justice for the victims.

The Spitting Controversy

In January 2022, Jawed Habib courted national attention for reasons unrelated to haircuts. During a workshop in Muzaffarnagar, a video surfaced showing him spitting on a woman's head as part of a demonstration.

In the video, Habib can be heard saying, "If there is a shortage of water, use saliva."

The incident sparked outrage, leading to widespread criticism and an FIR under Section 355 of the Indian Penal Code and the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897. The National Commission for Women intervened, requesting the Uttar Pradesh Police to investigate the matter immediately.

The woman involved, Pooja Gupta, recounted her experience on social media, "I attended a workshop of Jawed Habib. He invited me to the stage for a haircut. He said if there is no water, you can use saliva. From now onwards, I will go to my street-side barber for a haircut, but will not go to Habib."

Habib later issued an apology on social media, explaining, "I just want to say one thing these are professional workshops, as in, they are attended by people from within our profession. When these sessions get very long, we have to make them humorous. What can I say? If you are truly hurt, I apologise from the bottom of my heart. Please forgive me, I am sorry."

