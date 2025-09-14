Experiencing Hair Fall? Jawed Habib Shares Coffee Hack For Stronger, Healthier Locks

Most of us start our day with a hot cup of coffee. It helps us wake up, stay alert and get going. But what if that same coffee could do something for your hair too? Turns out, it is not just a drink that powers you through a busy morning – it might also give your scalp a little extra care.

Hairstylist Jawed Habib recently shared a quick hack on Instagram for anyone struggling with dandruff and hair fall. His tip was simple and easy to follow. "Mix coffee in your shampoo to control dandruff and hair fall. Use it once a week," he shared.

That is all it takes – no complicated steps, no long routines. Just add a bit of coffee to your regular shampoo and apply it during your wash. As per Jawed Habib's post, one must limit it to once a week for the best results.

Coffee For Hair: What Science Says

Hair fall is a common people many people deal with at some point. From your hormones being out of whack to pollution to using the wrong products, many factors lead to hair loss. But does science support Habib's claim to use coffee for hair?

According to a 2019 report by Healthline, hair loss in men is often linked to the hormone DHT, which weakens hair follicles over time. Women with high levels of DHT can face the same issue. This gradual damage eventually leads to thinning and baldness.

Research suggests that caffeine can help here. A 2007 lab study showed that caffeine blocked the effects of DHT, encouraged hair shaft growth and even extended the growth phase of hair. It worked on both male and female follicles, and helps promote hair growth.

According to the same report, coffee may also help those struggling with dry, frizzy hair. It contains flavonoids - antioxidants that support hair repair. A coffee rinse can smooth the hair shaft, reduce frizz, and make hair softer and easier to manage.