Can Taking Makhana In Hot Milk Before You Sleep Cure Your Hair Fall Problems?

Hair loss has become one of the leading health issues people experience today. Individuals from all age groups, from teenagers to working professionals and elderly people, face hair fall, which often makes them feel as though they have lost a part of their identity.

The Internet is filled with numerous "miracle foods" that promise to stop hair fall. One such reel that has gone viral on Instagram claims that consuming makhana (foxnuts) with hot milk at night can cure hair fall.

But can it really help and stop the nightmare of hair fall? We asked experts.

'One Food Can't Be The Solution For Hair Fall'

Nidhi Nahata, Nutritionist, Founder of Jutsbe, a plant-based vegetarian restaurant, and Lifestyle Coach, explains that hair fall cannot be treated through any single food item, including makhana, because no food can provide immediate solutions to this condition.

She says the factors that determine hair health include stress levels, hormonal changes, sleep quality, digestive absorption, and personal life choices.

However, she adds that the practice of consuming makhana with warm plant-based milk before bed is not completely pointless, as it might support better hair health.

Vidhi Chawla, Dietician and Founder of FISICO Diet and Aesthetic Clinic, agrees. She says that while consuming makhana in hot milk before bed is a wonderful, healthy habit, it should be seen as a supportive measure, not a definitive cure.

Hair fall is a growing concern in India. Photo: Unsplash

"While this snack will not single-handedly solve a severe hair fall problem, it is a far better choice than a heavy or sugary alternative. It provides valuable nutrients and supports a healthy sleep routine, making it a positive contributing element in a holistic approach to hair health," Vidhi says.

Why This Combination Makes Sense

Both experts break down why mixing makhana and milk might aid in hair growth, even though there is no scientific study to prove it.

1. Sleep = Repair time

Vidhi says hot milk contains tryptophan, an amino acid that promotes sleepiness. When combined with makhana, this light, warm, and nourishing snack can improve sleep quality.

2. Stress And Cortisol: The Hidden Hair Killers

Several studies show that high levels of the stress hormone cortisol directly cause hair fall. Makhana is a source of protein and magnesium. Protein is the fundamental building block for hair, while magnesium is a mineral known for its calming properties. A small serving can help relax the nervous system and muscles, Vidhi says.

3. Gut Absorption Matters More Than Pills

Hair growth depends on how well the body absorbs nutrients. According to Nidhi, the combination of makhana and plant milk provides essential hair nutrients because makhana contains amino acids, while plant milk contains Vitamin E, healthy fats, and sometimes Vitamins B12 and D. The body delivers better nutrition to hair follicles when the digestive system works optimally.

4. Anti-Inflammatory Power

According to Nidhi, science now recognises "silent inflammation" as a major factor behind early hair fall. She says the antioxidant content in makhana, along with the beneficial fats in plant milk, helps reduce internal inflammation and promotes scalp wellness.

Final Strands

Makhana in hot plant-based milk can serve as a beneficial practice for hair health, although it is not a quick fix for hair fall. This simple ritual addresses deeper health aspects like stress, sleep, nutrient absorption, and inflammation. With regular practice, it can become a gentle yet effective way to promote long-term hair health