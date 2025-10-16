Britney Spears's <i>Toxic</i> And <i>Tere Mere Beech Mein</i> Mashup From Victoria's Secret Runway Goes Viral

Fashion buff or not, your entire feed must be loaded with clips from Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025. Stunning models and TV personalities walking the runway dressed in the finest must have left you feeling a little envious and a lot happy, if you are a fashion buff.

For many Indians and music enthusiasts, what stole the show were not the models or their attire, but the mashup that played in the background. The mashup is going viral as it comprises Britney Spears' Toxic and Tere Mere Beech Mein from Ek Duje Ke Liye.

Victoria's Secret Viral Music Mashup

Toxic, released in 2003, is among Britney Spears' most iconic tracks. The song is about how the singer keeps falling for a toxic man, despite knowing that he is a red flag.

On the other hand was the classic Hindi song, Tere Mere Beech Mein. Fans are loving the mashup because they never imagined that two poles apart musical styles would blend so seamlessly in a sequence. Added charisma was brought by the runway models looking gorgeous in shiny apparel.

Within a few hours of the show, the mashup has gone viral. Music lovers are praising the bold choices of the producer, who even thought to play these songs. Now, many are speculating that cross-cultural music will be played in upcoming events as well.

Tere Mere Beech Mein song starts at 1:20:38 timestamp of the video, and it seamlessly transitions into Toxic at 1:21:15 timestamp.

About Britney Spears' Toxic And Tere Mere Beech Mein

When you listen to Britney Spears' Toxic and Tere Mere Beech Mein, sung by the late Lata Mangeshkar and SP Balasubramaniam, they sound like two distinct styles. But many don't know that Spears' hit from 2003 has a sample of its hook inspired by the classic Hindi song.

For movie buffs, Ek Duuje Ke Liye, released in 1981, ranks among classics. Starring Kamal Hassan and Rati Agnihotri, it is a love story between Vasu and Sapna belong to different communities. The families of the Tamilian boy and the North Indian girl create misunderstandings to separate them, and ultimately, the movie ends in tragedy. Tere Mere Beech Mein is a romantic song that captures how both of them had fallen for each other.

Also Read | In Barbie Pink And Red, Sisters Gigi And Bella Hadid Light Up Victoria's Secret Show In New York

